Jujutsu Kaisen: the 1st episode of the highly anticipated dark fantasy is live on Crunchyroll Italia

More than ten months have passed since the announcement of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen and today, finally, all fans will be able to see the premiere of the highly anticipated dark fantasy of MAPPA by connecting to Crunchyroll. The anime based on the work of Gege Akutami is now available on the streaming site, also with Italian subtitles.

Crunchyroll describes the plot of the anime as follows: “Itadori Yuji is a boy of incredible physical strength, despite living a common life as a high school student. To save a friend attacked by a Curse, one day, he swallows the finger of the Two-faced Ghost, thus welcoming the Curse into his own soul. He has shared his body with the Two-Faced Ghost ever since. Under the guidance of the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights Curses … and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who becomes a Curse to exorcise Curses, life from which he can never go back“.

The original work counts further 120 chapters available, collected in 13 Volumes and soon available in Italy thanks to Planet Manga. Crunchyroll has recently confirmed that the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will consist of 24 episodes, an astronomical figure considering the material available and the many commitments of MAPPA.

The first episode of the anime is titled Ryoman Sukuna and is available to all subscribers to the streaming service. Non-subscribers will be able to see the episode for free starting next October 9th.