Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna’s ultimate technique is monstrous

With each new episode released, l’anime di Jujutsu Kaisen confirms itself as one of the most important novelties of this autumn’s anime schedule. In the fourth installment, Sukuna shows her real potential.

The first episodes of the animated series taken from the manga by Gege Akutami introduced the public to the trio of protagonists, who in the course of the fourth episode, available in preview for Crunchyroll subscribers, find themselves having to fight for your life.

During the third episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, the protagonists have emerged in an excellent way from a dangerous situation, but their next mission is much more complex than those completed in the past. Episode 4 of the animated series introduces us to a new demonic technique, domain expansion, skill used by curses to exert their influence over a very large area.

When Yuji and Megumi encounter this curse, they pale before its reach. Almost on the verge of being defeated, the protagonist uses his last option: let Sukuna take over her body. Sukuna uses her domain expansion, “Malevolent Shrine”, and summons a huge dark area with a mysterious shrine at its center. In an instant, the curse is literally torn apart. We still don’t know if this is Sukuna’s ultimate technique or not, but the way he takes down an opponent considered very strong is nothing short of impressive. Each installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen animated series will include unreleased post credit scenes.