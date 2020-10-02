Jujutsu Kaisen: revealed the number of episodes of the anime, here is the duration of season 1

The anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen is finally about to arrive. The television transposition of the manga by Gege Akutami, in fact, is one of the most anticipated titles by the community as it is one of the currently most ambitious projects of the new generation of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But how many episodes will the first season have?

Studio MAPPA has properly prepared the debut of the first season, anticipating the works so as not to overlap the anime to the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants. In any case, barring unforeseen events, the debut of the series is already expected today also in Italy under the label Crunchyroll, the distributor who legally acquired the rights to stream the anime.

In the past few hours, moreover, some clues have emerged from the pre-orders of the home video edition that promise an overall duration of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen around 24 episodes. A promising number that underlines the expectations of the studio regarding this ambitious Jump project. The manga of the same name is also available in our country thanks to the publisher Planet Manga who describes the story as follows:

“Directly from the pages of Shonen Jump, a comic that you can no longer do without. A cursed fate of clashes, mysteries and witchcraft and a boy with the courage to make a shocking choice. He is Yuji Itadori and is a member of the Club of Research on the Occult … “

And you, instead, will you follow this series? Let us know with a comment below.