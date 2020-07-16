Jujutsu Kaisen: revealed new characters and their voice actors

Share it:

In addition to being involved in the fourth and final season of the Attack of the Giants, Studio Mappa will also deal with the adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, the work of Gege Akutami currently in publication on Weekly Shonen Jump.

The official website dedicated to animated transposition presented some voice actors who will play the characters of Tokyo Jujutsu:

Maki Zen'in (Mikako Komatsu)

Toge Inumaki (Kouki Uchiyama)

Panda (Tomokazu Seki)

As you can see from the post at the bottom of the article, these are professionals with a solid curriculum behind them, studded with roles in animated series such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, ONE PIECE, Soul Eater, Haikyuu !!.

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly one of the most promising stars the next editorial generation of Jump, in good company with Chainsaw Man and Act-Age. The work presents a rather particular narrative style: in the first chapters it can be assimilated to most of the shonen, to then assume an increasingly peculiar identity.

The animated adaptation of the manga will be available for viewing on Netflix In october. Unfortunately, production has not yet gone unbalanced with regards to a possible extension to western streaming services.

The animated series of Jujutsu Kaisen is shown in the second official trailer. Jujutsu Kaisen's author, Gege Akutami, expressed himself this way about the transposition: "Difficult production, but I'm happy".