Jujutsu Kaisen: released new trailer before the debut of the series

The official release date of Jujutsu Kaisen, taken from the manga by Gege Akutami, is October 2nd. The first episode will simulcast with Japan on Crunchyroll. The first episode will take us into this new world, where a group of high school students will have to navigate a world of monsters and curses.

Shonen series have always been a big chunk of the anime and manga world, and right now that Demon Slayer e the attack of the Giants they are about to wrap up, it might be a good time to Jujutsu Kaisen to make a bang.

In the new trailer we could see stunning images where the animation style of the study MAP did not disappoint us at all, plus we got a taste of the Japanese band’s opening “Kaikai Kitan” Eve, artist which at this time enjoys great success.

Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of Yuki Itadori, a high school student who lives in Sendai with his grandfather. Despite being a sports talent, he hates athletics, and for this reason decides to join the high school occult research club. After a series of events, his friends from the occult club break the seal that was on a powerful talisman and from that moment attract all curses on them.

In Japan, the manga has quickly become a popular series for Weekly Shonen Jump, with 8.5 million copies currently in circulation, a stone’s throw from Demon Slayer which is currently one of the most popular manga in progress.

Just a short while away from the start of this new adventure, are you excited? If this trailer is not enough for you, we recommend that you check out the third Jujutsu Kaisen trailer!