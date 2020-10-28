Jujutsu Kaisen: one of the protagonists is in critical condition

While the animated series has literally conquered audiences despite just four episodes released, the manga di Jujutsu Kaisen continue fast with the adventures of Yuji. But the protagonist and his friends are in grave danger.

In the course of Gege Akutami’s work, Yuji and his team have faced dire circumstances, but what awaits them is beyond their expectations. At the end of chapter 126 of the manga, the protagonist was left helpless after one of his allies had been knocked out by Mahito. But after this tragic event, a sensational twist in the following chapter called what had happened into question.

Nobara Kugisaki seemed to be able to stand up to Mahito, but after being grazed by the opponent she began to turn into a monster. Realizing that her skin was beginning to rot and that she would soon become a terrible creation under Mahito’s orders, Nobara made a drastic decision.

After Yuji arrives, the girl hits her in the face and falls to the ground lifeless. However, as the protagonist expressed his despair, Akari’s brother, Arata Nitta, revealed that he could heal Kugisaki’s wounds. “Let’s just say he doesn’t have a zero percent chance of surviving.”, confirms to Yuji. While the manga sees Kugisaki dying, in the animated series of Jujutsu Kaisen the protagonists are in danger. To face a fearsome rival, Yuji unleashes Sukuna’s power in Jujutsu Kaisen.