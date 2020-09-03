Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen: new poster for the anime and revealed the official release date

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After the conclusion of Demon Slayer and many other high-profile stories on Weekly Shonen Jump, a new pillar is inevitably needed to count on. This could be Jujutsu Kaisen, manga by Gege Akutami that has been growing incessantly for months now. Soon for the opera will also arrive the anime that will be available on Crunchyroll.

It has long been known that Jujutsu Kaisen’s debut was set for October. However, the first Weekly Shonen Jump # 40 leaks arrived today confirm exactly the release day. Jujutsu Kaisen episode 1 will arrive on October 2, 2020 in Japan, with Crunchyroll which will also follow in our country in the hours following the broadcast in the country of origin.

This information is accompanied by a poster, this time promoted by Newtype magazine which often deals with disseminating information on upcoming or ongoing anime. Below we can see l’artwork che vede protagonisti Yuji Itadora e Megumi Fushiguro, with the usual dark blue uniform of their school.

Finally, Kenjiro Tsuda’s entry into the cast is also made official: the voice actor he will give his voice to Kento Nanami. If you are curious to know what the work is about, watch the second official Jujutsu Kaisen trailer.

