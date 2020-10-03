Jujutsu Kaisen: l’anime dal manga di Shonen Jump arriva su Crunchyroll

Announced almost a year ago, to be exact on 25 November 2019, on the pages of the magazine that gave life to the paper work on which it is based, the animated adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen immediately became one of the most anticipated by the community. We are talking about a series that is gathering more and more consensus among manga fans, especially at home. Just recently, Jujutsu Kaisen surpassed 8 million copies in circulation, becoming one of flagship works of Weekly Shonen Jump. Produced by MAP, one of the most in shape studios of contemporary Japanese animation, Jujutsu Kaisen has just debuted on Crunchyroll, in simulcast subtitled in Italian. Here’s what we think of the first episode.

Occult, demons and curses

Jujutsu Kaisen, written and drawn by the mangaka Gege Akutami, has been running since 2018 and currently has 13 published volumes. In our country it is published by the publisher Panini Comics, under the label Planet Manga, starting in November 2019. The story is set in Sendai and features the high school student Yuji Itadori, a student definitely out of the ordinary and with incredible sporting skills who nevertheless refuses to join the athletics club of his school, preferring the more calm and carefree occult research club. This way he can have enough free time to visit his grandfather, whom he is very fond of, in the hospital. Unfortunately one day his grandfather suddenly passes away, inviting his grandson to always help others so as not to die abandoned by everyone, and at the same time Yuji makes the acquaintance of Megumi Fushiguro, a sorcerer on the trail of a powerful curse hidden in the protagonist’s school in the form of an ancient talisman.

Due to this threat, Yuji’s clubmates and Megumi himself find themselves in danger of life. Yuji, desperate to save them, swallows the talisman which, instead of killing him, makes him the host of Ryomen Sukuna, an ancient and evil curse. Thus begins for the protagonist an adventure in the world of the occult arts and exorcisms.

The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen arrives at that moment, covering the first chapter of the comic. The beginning of the series introduces us to Yuji and Megumi, two of the main characters, presenting the first as a typical protagonist of fighting manga aimed at an audience of children and adolescents. Yuji is in fact honest, caring and willing to sacrifice himself for others, even those he does not know well, in order to honor the words spoken by his grandfather on the verge of death.

In general, Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark fantasy work which clearly recalls successful manga like Bleach, Blue Exorcist e Tokyo Ghoul, but this is in no way a fault given the increasing difficulty in proposing original works, especially in a magazine with a consolidated imprint such as Weekly Shonen Jump.

Although it is still early to understand which path he will take, Jujutsu Kaisen it has the right elements to stand out compared to the competition, and the growing success achieved at home is certainly a good indicator of product quality.

A trustworthy study

An aspect that fully convinced us of the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, verifiable since the first trailer released in recent months, is his technical sector. The busy one MAP confirms once again one of the most reliable and talented animation studios in the current panorama, a real guarantee, and in this debut he gives us excellent drawings and animations. The former are distinguished by the character design very faithful to that of the paper work, while the latter shine in the spectacular fight that closes the episode. Directed by Sunghoo Park, former director of the animated adaptation of The God of High School, the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen will last 24 episodes. We can only hope that the quality of the graphics sector will remain at the same level seen in this debut for the entire broadcast. If so, we will undoubtedly be faced with a fighting anime with all the trimmings.

Among the other staff members, we find the skilled screenwriter Hiroshi Seko (The attack of the Giants, Vinland Saga) e Hiroaki Tsutsumi alle musiche, accompagnato da Yoshimasa Terui e Arisa Okehazama.

The opening theme was promoted with full marks, accompanied by the song Kaikai Kitan by Eve. Visually brilliant and with an excellent use of colors and lights, we are sure that the opening will become one of the most popular with the public this season. We cannot say anything yet about the closing theme, as it is not present in the episode.