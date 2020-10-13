Jujutsu Kaisen: Jennifer Lawrence is in a cute Easter Egg in the second episode

After months of waiting, the animated transposition of the series Jujutsu Kaisen , written and designed by Gege Akutami, finally made its debut on Crunchyroll, and after a first episode that has already left its mark on fans, in the second we witnessed an Easter Egg starring a famous Hollywood actress.

The beginning of the adventures of Yuji Itadori, a young boy we saw right from the start dealing with terrible cursed demons, certainly did not let his true character leak out of these violent fights. Yuji is in fact like all other teenagers, if taken in a different context from the one described above, and like all children of his age he has the same type of interests.

After the events of the first episode, which united Yuji with the curse of the Demon Sukuna, the powerful Sorcerer Satoru Gojo decides to bring the boy to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, a special institute where the formation of promising young people takes place, who will have to fight the curses.

Upon entering the school Yuji must meet the principal, and it is on this occasion that a famous actress makes her appearance. Entering the office the protagonist introduces himself with these words: “I’m Yuji Itadori! I like girls like Jennifer Lawrence!”, making the scene much more playful than it should actually be. A very nice reference, which also shows a certain fidelity compared to the paper counterpart, where Yuji presented himself with the same sentence.

Recall that the debut of the anime has led to an increase in sales for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and we leave you to all the details of the first episode.