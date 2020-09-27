Jujutsu Kaisen is growing at a frightening rate, surpassing the 8 million copies in circulation

A few days separate us from the debut of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, and probably the upper floors of Shueisha will already be rubbing their hands imagining the incredible achievements that the manga of Gege Akutami over the next year. The latest sales reports are absolutely impressive.

According to the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen has about 8,500,000 copies in circulation with only 13 published volumes. Last March, before the announcement of the anime, they were less than half with 10 volumes printed. The average therefore increased from 400,000 to over 650,000 copies printed per Volume, in less than six months.

Of course we are far from the numbers registered by Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia The Kingdom, but the further boost that could come with the broadcast of the television series should ensure the work can easily double sales, within two years at the most. Considering how saturated and ruthless the manga market is these days, we’re talking about an absolutely incredible goal, especially for a dark fantasy work.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Jujutsu Kaisen? Or do you prefer to wait for the anime? Let us know with a comment. In case you lean towards the second option, then, we advise you to take a look at the third trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen released a few days ago.