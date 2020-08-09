Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting closer and closer: the opening and ending of the series have been revealed

August 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
During the month of October, the animated adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga by Gege Akutami that is enjoying increasing success on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. The broadcast is only a few months away, so the promotional campaign has begun to release the final details.

In particular, the official production account has revealed the acronyms that will accompany the series in its broadcast. As for the opening, it is titled "KAIKAIKITAN", and will be interpreted by the EVE group.

The ending, on the other hand, is called "LOST IN PARADISE", and will be performed by the duo ALI ft AKLO. As we anticipated earlier, the anime will arrive in October, however, as of today we do not yet have a precise date. The series will be directed by Studio MAPPA, currently working on anime of the caliber of The God of High School and the fourth season of the Attack of the Giants, on which fans are curious to see how the artistic legacy of Wit Studio.

READ:  Boruto: John Boyega shares his first impressions of the anime

At the direction of Jujutsu Kaisen we find Sunghoo Park (The God of High School), to the screenplay Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga, Attack of the Giants 4, Banana Fish) while Arisa Okehazama (The God of High School) will deal with the musical composition. The character design was entrusted by Tadashi Hiramarsu (Yuri !!! on Ice, Parasyte).

Jujutsu Kaisen: revealed new characters and their respective voice actors. The animated transposition of Map Studio, Jujutsu Kaisen, is shown in the second official trailer.

