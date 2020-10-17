Jujutsu Kaisen: Following the arrival of the anime, the manga has made record sales

Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most anticipated animated series of this fall season and following the publication of the first two episodes, the manga of Gege Akutami has recorded impressive sales.

Arrived on October 2 on Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen has been able to conquer the public with just two episodes to the credit. The animated series based on the work of Gege Akutami seems one of the most promising of recent times, so much so as to impressively push the sales of the manga.

According to a report posted on Twitter by user @ManganiMY, following the publication of the anime, sales of volume one of Jujutsu Kaisen have registered a crazy surge. In the weeks before the arrival of the animated series, the manga had sales in the norm. However, as we can deduce from the graph below, after October 2nd, sales have skyrocketed. The data speak for themselves, on October 3 the Jujutsu Kaisen manga almost tripled the copies distributed. Even more impressive is the record data that emerged following the release of the second episode of the anime.

The work of Gege Akutami, therefore, literally exploded following the publication of the first two episodes. And have you already given this new anime a chance? Find out all the reasons to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen animated series. If you have already seen the first episode, know that one of the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen is in serious danger.