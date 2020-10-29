Jujutsu Kaisen: excellent results for the manga, exceeding 10 million printed copies

Through a post published on the official Twitter profile of the series, it was recently confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen, the famous dark fantasy manga by Gege Akutami, reached the impressive milestone of 10 million copies in circulation. According to Shonen Jump, print copies were down by about 1.5 million last month.

This is a significant increase, mainly justified by two events: the debut of Volume 13, distributed in Japanese newsstands last October 2nd, and the success of the anime adaptation, currently underway and highly appreciated by the oriental public. Before the conclusion of the first season, analysts predict a further increase that could lead the series to soon break the wall of 15 million copies printed.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime series adapts on average two chapters per episode, and will likely end immediately after the Saga of the exchange with the sister school of Kyoto, told over the span of 12 chapters included in the fourth and fifth volumes. Immediately after the series ends, sales of the manga should undergo further growth.

What do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of the work? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know the reasons behind this increase, instead, we advise you to take a look at the latest interview granted by the producer of Demon Slayer, in which the same has discussed the importance of the manga and the advantages brought by an anime double cour.