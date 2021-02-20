Jujutsu Kaisen: episode 19 thrills fans, screaming animations and reactions on Twitter

From October 2020, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime made its debut on Japanese TV and Crunchyroll. Born from the pen of Gege Akutami and published in Weekly Shonen Jump, Studio MAPPA has decided to bring it into 24 episodes during the autumn season of 2020 and the winter season of 2021. In this last week, it is arrivato Jujutsu Kaisen 19.

For a few episodes, Jujutsu Kaisen has been facing a new narrative arc that has led us to a challenge between the Tokyo and Kyoto schools. The skirmishes between the two sides started immediately and have already shown us several intriguing clashes, with wins and losses. But the unexpected is always around the corner and Hanami has invaded the battlefield.

The battle with the cursed spirit was at the center of Jujutsu Kaisen 19 that a few hours after the broadcast on Crunchyroll in Italian has excited fans from all over the world. The battle with Hanami first of the Maki-Fushiguro couple and then that of Itadori-Todo inflamed the spirits thanks to the spectacular animations of MAPPA and the adrenaline of the attack combinations of the protagonists.

Below you can see several Italian and foreign tweets that already praise Jujutsu Kaisen 19th best episode of the year. Do you agree with these opinions? Don’t miss our thoughts on the Jujutsu Kaisen half season.