Jujutsu Kaisen: Donald Trump returns to the presidency in this easter egg

After only a few episodes, the serie animata di Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular of this fall season. Gege Akutami’s work struck the audience for its dark setting and spectacular fights, but also for its purely more comic side.

In the new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori continues his training in understanding the cursed energy. In order to master his supernatural powers, the protagonist’s teacher requires him to carefully observe some films. This is where, unexpectedly, Donald Trump makes his cameo. After appearing in the movie “Mom I flew the plane” and in an episode of the Simpsons, Trump even arrives in Jujutsu Kaisen. But it is not the first time that the former president appears in an anime. TV Asashi created an animated version of the election challenge between Trump and Biden.

As reported by Twitter user @YonokuProd, on one of the movie covers that Yuji has to use for master the cursed energy the now former President of the United States of America is portrayed. Is Donald Trump the only person who can stand up to Sukuna? Animated by Studio MAPPA, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is in the top ten of the most appreciated works by the Japanese. In a crossover video made by a fan, Jujutsu Kaisen meets JoJo.