Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, The Promised Neverland: i manga candidati al Premio Tezuka

In Japan, manga is such an institution that it deserves the creation of various special awards and categories of particular importance. After seeing the candidates for the Taisho Prize with Monster no.8 and many other young talent, the nominations for the Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize have also arrived, with Jujutsu Kaisen and other listed works.

On Asahi Shimbun the nine nominations for the 25th Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize, which every year continues to commemorate the God of Manga.

Aono-kun ni Sawaritai kara Shinitai –Umi Shiina;

Kashikokute Yūki Aru Kodomo –Miki Yamamoto;

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Koyoharu Gotouge;

Jujutsu Kaisen –Gege Akutami;

Sousou no Frieren –Storia: Kanehito Yamada, Disegni: Tsukasa Abe;

Bara wa Shulaba de Umareru [70 Nendai Shōjo Manga Assistant] Funtōki – Nami Sasō;

Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica –Kazuyoshi Takeda;

The Promised Neverland –Storia: Kaiu Shirai, Disegni: Posuka Demizu;

Land –Kazumi Yamashita;

This year’s jury includes Osamu Akimoto (author of Kochikame), Kazuki Sakuraba (author of Gosick), Machiko Satonaka (author of Pia no Shozo and Karyudo no Seiza), Minami Takahashi, the writer and professor Yukiko Tomiyama, the professor Shohei Chujo, the critic Nobunaga Minami, the comedian and mangaka Taro Yabe, the editor of Asahi Shimbun Katsu Tsunoda and the head of culture and life Tomoko Kochi.

The judges chose these nine participants among which we see once again a large presence of Weekly Shonen Jump, with Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer e The Promised Neverland. However, Sousou no Frieren also returns, yet another candidacy this year despite his very young age. We also review the victory of Chainsaw Man and all the nominations of the Kono Manga ga Sugoi 2021.