Jujutsu Kaisen data updated: 4 million copies printed

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Surely the manga published on Weekly Shonen Jump receive a not insignificant acceleration towards popularity, but they must necessarily put their own. Whether it's doing everything from textbooks to perfection or introducing innovative elements, stories must win readers over time. IS Jujutsu Kaisen has these characteristics.

Jujutsu Kaisen will have an anime, a definitely important source of notoriety that could lead to an increase in sales. But even before we could see the first episode on the air, there was an increase in copies sold for the manga. This led to the Shueisha, the publishing house that hosts the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, to print additional tankobons.

Result? Jujutsu Kaisen has reached 4 million copies printed with only 10 volumes. The average is simple with 400,000 copies per volume. The numbers therefore place it very close to the result of Black Clover which it can aspire to overcome once the anime is on the air. As we can see in the image below, the news comes thanks to the band wrapped around the volume 10 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The title of Gege Akutami is in the spotlight for the continuous interest in the future anime and for the nomination for the Shogakukan prize. Sometimes, as in the photo, it occupies entire shelves of bookstores with all its volumes and light novels, together with Shueisha titles such as Jigoku Raku, World Trigger, ONE PIECE, Blue Exorcist and others. How far will they go sales of Jujutsu Kaisen after the anime?

