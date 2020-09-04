Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen: blood and action in the new trailer for the anime

September 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the most anticipated works to debut in October it certainly stands out Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most promising titles from Weekly Shonen Jump. The new pillar of the magazine has already begun to grind record numbers and is just waiting for the animated adaptation to start to take yet another leap forward.

If on the one hand the production of the manga by Gege Akutami overshadowed the quality of Attack of the Giants 4, one of three titles to which MAP study is working at the same time, on the other hand all the promotional videos leaked on Jujutsu Kaisen seem above expectations. In the past few hours, moreover, TOHO has distributed a new trailer for the anime through its social and streaming channels, the same one that you can admire at the top of the page.

The new clip, lasting just a few seconds, presents the characters that the protagonist will meet during this first season, without leaving aside the action component typical of the genre. Finally, we remind you that episode 1 is expected to debut on next October 2nd on Crunchyroll who also acquired the rights for the Italian subtitled distribution of the anime. If you don’t know the series in question, Manga More describes the plot as follows:

READ:  Batman: Death in the Family, DC's interactive film is shown in the first trailer

Yuuji is a genius in athletics. But he has no interest in running around circles, he is happy as a shellfish in the occult research club. Even if he’s in the club just for fun, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life is about to get really weird at Sugisawa Town High School!

And you, instead, what do you think of the new trailer? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.