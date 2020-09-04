Jujutsu Kaisen: blood and action in the new trailer for the anime

Share it:

Among the most anticipated works to debut in October it certainly stands out Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most promising titles from Weekly Shonen Jump. The new pillar of the magazine has already begun to grind record numbers and is just waiting for the animated adaptation to start to take yet another leap forward.

If on the one hand the production of the manga by Gege Akutami overshadowed the quality of Attack of the Giants 4, one of three titles to which MAP study is working at the same time, on the other hand all the promotional videos leaked on Jujutsu Kaisen seem above expectations. In the past few hours, moreover, TOHO has distributed a new trailer for the anime through its social and streaming channels, the same one that you can admire at the top of the page.

The new clip, lasting just a few seconds, presents the characters that the protagonist will meet during this first season, without leaving aside the action component typical of the genre. Finally, we remind you that episode 1 is expected to debut on next October 2nd on Crunchyroll who also acquired the rights for the Italian subtitled distribution of the anime. If you don’t know the series in question, Manga More describes the plot as follows:

“Yuuji is a genius in athletics. But he has no interest in running around circles, he is happy as a shellfish in the occult research club. Even if he’s in the club just for fun, things get serious when a real spirit shows up at school! Life is about to get really weird at Sugisawa Town High School!“

