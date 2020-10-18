Jujutsu Kaisen amazes fans with one of the most creative themes of the year, what do you think?

The anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen was received in an extremely positive way, thanks to impeccable animations and an extremely solid script that respects the original material. The speech does not change, then, if we talk about the Ending Theme, as thousands of fans have already described him as one of the best of the year.

As you can see at the top of the news, the closing theme is the most original the MAPPA guys could have thought. On the funk groove notes of “Lost in Paradise“, single composed by the Japanese band BUT (already authors of the wonderful Beastars theme song), the four protagonists dance and enjoy the little pleasures of life waiting for the next fight with the Curses.

Below you can see some reactions of the fans, very satisfied with the work done by the animation studio. In view of the Crunchyroll Awards 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen may well have secured a spot among the five nominees for “Best Ending Theme”.

We remind you that the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen will have a very substantial duration, and that all episodes will be simulcast by Crunchyroll Italia. Subscribers to the service can watch the episodes directly on the day of release, while users without a subscription will have to wait an extra week.

What do you think of it? Do you like the closing theme? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!