Jujutsu Kaisen: all the reasons to watch the animated series

The animated series of Jujutsu Kaisen had been indicated as one of the most promising of the autumn anime schedule and the first episodes confirmed the goodness of Gege Akutami’s work. But why is viewing Jujutsu Kaisen absolutely recommended? Find out with us.

Among releases such as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Dragon Quest: Come on the Great Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, an adaptation of the manga by Gege Akutami, also stands out in the schedule of the animated series arrived this fall. With just two episodes currently released on Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen it has already conquered the public and it is slowly establishing itself as one of the most promising works. But what is this sensational success due to? Let’s find out together.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who finds himself eating the severed finger of a demonic entity and gaining cursed powers to save his friends. The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen is a succession of comic and action scenes, in which the public has already been able to appreciate the premises of the work.

Jujutsu Kaisen is animated by MAPPA, a Japanese studio that is also working on the adaptation of the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants. The quality of the animation, therefore, is of an excellent level: the fight scenes are fluid, while the facial expressions of the characters are well made and treated in detail. Jujutsu Kaisen, at the moment, is one of the most beautiful animei to “watch”.

Just like in any self-respecting shonen, also in Jujutsu Kaisen there are a large number of fights. These phases are spectacular and full of adrenaline, also thanks to the powers inherited from the protagonist Yuji. But in Jujutsu Kaisen there are not only battles, the work of Gege Akutami is also full of humor. The first two episodes are literally hilarious and full of easter eggs. For example, in the second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji claims to be in love with Jennifer Lawrence.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the worthy heir to historical works such as Yu Yu Hakusho or Bleach, but in addition to presenting a high school student who fights demons, this new series adds a completely new touch. Yuji, in fact, not only fights to defend humanity, but also to save his own life. Finally, given the imminent arrival of Halloween, Jujutsu Kaisen is the perfect anime to watch to fully enjoy the dark atmosphere of this time of year. Have you already seen it? Let us know what you think.