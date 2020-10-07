Jujutsu Kaisen: all the details on the first episode of the animated series

The serie animata di Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most awaited news of the autumn 2020 schedule and the arrival of the first episode has simply confirmed the goodness of Gege Akutami’s work.

The first installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime brings the audience to get to know Yuuji Itadori and of a world wrapped in curses. But the first meeting with the protagonist is not the best; bloodied and bound, Itadori is interrogated and threatened with death. However, before knowing his whereabouts, the anime takes us back in time with a falshback.

Despite being courted by his institute’s Athletics Club, Itadori prefers to spend his days in the company of his friends at the Occult Club. In this way, moreover, the boy can go to the hospital to visit his grandfather. However, Itadori’s grandfather dies suddenly, but not before giving one last lesson to his grandson. “Use force to help people, saving as many as possible“are his farewell words.

Meanwhile, Itadori makes the acquaintance of Fuhiguro, a student in search of cursed objects of special rank. When the protagonist reveals that his friends from the club are in possession of these items, the two rush to the school concerned. But upon their arrival, the boys from the club have already removed the seals, giving life to the Curses. Stunned and confused, Itadori remains behind, but Fushiguro’s reaction is quite different: with a quick gesture summons demon dogs known as shikigami, which defeat the smallest Curses. But one last opponent still holds the club members hostage.

Frustrated at not being able to help Fuhiguro, in Itadori Grandpa’s words come to mind disappeared. Pushing himself beyond fear, Yuuji throws himself towards the Curse, saving his friends and giving the shikigami a chance to finish off the opponent. But the danger is not over; a powerful new Curse catches Fushiguro off guard, who ends up on the mat. The only hope for the boys is Itadori, who bravely seizes the powers of the cursed object. We leave the ending of the episode to you to discover, but in the meantime you can admire the splendid opening theme of Jujutsu Kaisen. The anime effect pushed the work beyond all limits; Jujutsu Kaisen manga is one of the best sellers in recent weeks.