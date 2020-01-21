Jujutsu Kaisen: a very short taste of the anime in the first teaser

Share it:

The burden and honor of representing a magazine like Weekly Shonen Jump is a possibility that is not reserved for all successful mangaka. But yet, Jujutsu Kaisen it is among the most promising works in circulation and the television transposition could reserve some big surprises.

The announcement of the anime by Jujutsu Kaisen is only the first step taken by the adaptation of the manga by Gege Akutami before venturing into the panorama of Japanese animation. After all, the popularity that is winning the title at home is only a wake-up call for the fate of the series, which expects a bright future in the long path that awaits it.

We are sure, in fact, that its debut will leave its mark in one way or another, also thanks to a Shonen component worthy of the last cornerstones of the Japanese magazine. However, in the past few hours the official website has published the first promotional teaser of the anime, the same that you can admire at the top of the page. Although an exit window from the anime has not been revealed, let alone the studio in charge of the production, the clip showed the voices of some leading voice actors.

At this point, we just have to wait for any news in the coming weeks. In the meantime, to deceive the wait, we suggest you take a look at the official key visual of Jujutsu Kaisen. And what are your expectations for this series? Let us know with a comment below.