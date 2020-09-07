Jujutsu Kaisen: a leak reveals the new key visual and the duration of season 1

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Less than a month to go until the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most ambitious anime of the Map Studio in charge of adapting one of the most promising manga of Weekly Shonen Jump. But how long will the first season accompany us? Speaking is a well-known insider who took the opportunity to reveal a new promotional poster.

A few days after the latest Jujutsu Kaisen trailer leaked online, the series is once again making a name for itself through the insider Spy. Through one of his canonical posts on Twitter, the user showed the new Key Visual of the anime along with a pleasant surprise: the first season of the adaptation of the manga of Gege Akutami it will continue forward for two cour, that is, for one total of about 24 or 25 episodes.

A certainly pleasant news for fans who have been waiting for the anime’s debut for months. However, someone on the net has expressed their concerns about the quality of the Attack of the Giants 4 which could be affected by the numerous efforts of MAP study. In any case, we just have to wait for any developments, so we suggest you stay tuned to our pages so as not to miss further news.

Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen will arrive in Italy on Crunchyroll via the streaming formula on October 2nd. And you, instead, what do you think of this news? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.