Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen: a leak reveals the new key visual and the duration of season 1

September 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Less than a month to go until the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most ambitious anime of the Map Studio in charge of adapting one of the most promising manga of Weekly Shonen Jump. But how long will the first season accompany us? Speaking is a well-known insider who took the opportunity to reveal a new promotional poster.

A few days after the latest Jujutsu Kaisen trailer leaked online, the series is once again making a name for itself through the insider Spy. Through one of his canonical posts on Twitter, the user showed the new Key Visual of the anime along with a pleasant surprise: the first season of the adaptation of the manga of Gege Akutami it will continue forward for two cour, that is, for one total of about 24 or 25 episodes.

A certainly pleasant news for fans who have been waiting for the anime’s debut for months. However, someone on the net has expressed their concerns about the quality of the Attack of the Giants 4 which could be affected by the numerous efforts of MAP study. In any case, we just have to wait for any developments, so we suggest you stay tuned to our pages so as not to miss further news.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: what is Toriyama's favorite place? The curiosity of the DB Fact

Finally, we take this opportunity to remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen will arrive in Italy on Crunchyroll via the streaming formula on October 2nd. And you, instead, what do you think of this news? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.