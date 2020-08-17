Jujutsu Kaisen: A hilarious Neon Genesis Evangelion quote will make you smile

Share it:

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most promising Weekly Shonen Jump titles for the magazine and the most ambitious in terms of popularity. The series is currently enjoying considerable success at home and is awaiting an anime adaptation that can make the franchise viral overseas as well.

The sensei Gege Akutami turned out to be a particularly astute author as well as a fervent manga enthusiast, to the point of paying homage to numerous works within Jujutsu Kaisen, including Hunter x Hunter by Yoshihiro Togashi. As if this were not enough, the author has continued to hide quotes here and there also in reference to cult titles of Japanese culture.

In the last issue, in fact, Jujutsu Trivia has unearthed a hilarious quote to Neon Genesis Evangelion, in this case with regard to the photo that Misato gives to Shinji to be recognized at the appointment in the first episode of the anime, however reinterpreted with the characters of the manga of Akutami sensei. In any case, you can take a look at the quote in question in the attachments at the bottom of the news.

Before leaving you, we remind you that the Jujustu Kaisen anime, scheduled for its debut in October, will also arrive in Italy under Crunchyroll which holds the rights to broadcast streaming in our country. And you, instead, what do you think of this funny tribute to Neon Genesis Evangelion, did you recognize it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.