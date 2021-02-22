Jujutsu Kaisen 139: the cliffhanger announced a tough battle for Yuji Itadori

While Jujutsu Kaisen airs on Crunchyroll with fan-acclaimed episode 19 for animations and fight scenes, on Weekly Shonen Jump continues the story of Yuji Itadori. Mangaka Gege Akutami has delivered one twist after another over the past year and it looks like things will continue to be difficult for the protagonist.

Closed the sad Shibuya Halloween, which plunged Japan into a new age of darkness, was also confirmed the execution of Yuji Itadori, which must be carried out by one of the special degrees, Yuta Okkotsu. Jujutsu Kaisen 139 published on MangaPlus in English and Spanish in the past few hours has presented new developments on this matter.

While Yuji and Choto have created an unusual and particular duo, they found themselves in front of the new head of the Zen’in clan, Naoya, who intends to kill both Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro. While the protagonist is already preparing for an arduous battle, Yuta Okkotsu also arrives nearby. The one who will act as Yuji’s executioner then prepares for the start of the fight: Yuji is still in grave danger and will have to prepare for one of the toughest battles ever faced so far in the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 140 will be published on MangaPlus Sunday 28 February 2021.