Juggernaut gets a new costume in the new Dawn of X series

It seems that one of the reboot projects concerning the X-Men , conceived by Jon Hickman, will soon introduce a new series in which the main antagonist will be Juggernaut, set in the universe of one of the bitter enemies of the mutant superheroes, who will return with a new costume. Dawn of X

Among the fans the new costume, which you can find at the bottom of the page in a beautiful cover of the first volume dedicated to the villain, is having some success, since after a long time a new design is created specifically for him.

For those who have not followed the adventures of Juggernaut, currently located on Krakoa, a place where friends and enemies live in delicate harmony, mainly due to the past of the many characters involved. In the new series we will see Cain Marko try to overcome his past, also through the acceptance of several events that have marked him.

There new series will be written by Fabian Nicieza and designed by Ron Garney, while the cover was illustrated by Geoff Shaw. The costume that you can observe naturally reflects the characteristic red of Juggernaut but introducing a symbol, present on the thorax, from which an intense light is released that can illuminate it completely.

"After years of madness and sadness, Juggernaut now seems to have a good reputation for the X-Men, and while in Limbo, the mutants manage to get what they always wanted, and hoped for … and Cain can't do part.." these are Nicieza's words to IGN, who continued "How he will react to this refusal will lead to the exploration of himself, deprived of the only thing that, for better or for worse, has defined him throughout his life."