'Judy': What's real and what's not in Judy Garland's biopic

Childhood in Hollywood

As we said, 'Judy' focuses on the last part of Judy Garland's life, but even so, his past is a fundamental part. We see it in the form of memories, set in a limbo shaped like a Hollywood studio, either with yellow tiles or in the company of Mickey rooney. And not just any study: that of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), with those who maintained a deeply exploitative professional relationship for more than 15 years. In that space, a young Garland seems trapped in a world at the same time fantastic and painfully realistic, and we learn several things that are true to the character's true story.

The first, his relationship with the head of the producer, Louis B. Mayer (in the film, Richard Cordery). We see him appear on the scene several times and treat the young actress with an attitude too close, too physical. "You are my favorite," he says, touching his face and marking the path he must follow to succeed. At one point, when he tells him that he has to sing from the heart, he puts his hand on one of her breasts. This is a real anecdote explained in the biography 'Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland' from Gerald Clarke, stating that it was a habitual gesture every time Mayer wanted to point Garland where his heart was. It was not the only show of inappropriate attitude he showed with her, nor was he the only one who did it: in some autobiographical notes that were found after his death, the actress remembered how one of the company's bosses threatened to destroy her career if she did not have sex with him.

In 'Judy' it is also mentioned the strict diet to which I was subjected To maintain a perfect body. We see how they prohibit him from eating cake and hamburgers in various scenes, and he tells how his diet consisted of chicken broth, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. Garland's addictions from such an early age were not only caused by stress or depression, but because they were practically implanted since the study: slimming pills and coffee and tobacco to reduce your appetite. How Edwards wrote in the biography: "For almost seventeen years he worked, slept, ate, appeared in public, dated men, married and divorced on Mayer's order; he even exercised supreme authority over any medical crisis in his life."

The fight with Sidney Luft for the custody of her children

Yes, Judy Garland fought Sidney Luft, her third husband, for the custody of her children. And so 'Judy' shows us, as one of the pillars on which the tragedies of the protagonist are sustained and, the love for her children (Lorna and Joey), the engine that moves her to go to London to earn enough money as to keep them decently. It is more a narrative tool than a well-developed subplot, and it only shows these tensions between them (Luft is interpreted by Rufus Sewell) and not the relationship they both had for 13 years, the longest the actress ever had, and which she would later define as "cruel" and "abusive."

In the movie we are not told the fame that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Luft had to drink, bet and get into fights. Nor that it was he who helped Garland as his manager to return to the top with films such as 'A star is born' after he was fired from MGM. A complex relationship full of light and shadow, for which women filed for divorce in 1963 alleging physical and psychological violence. The film, which has already left those events behind, passes over the control relationship Luft had over his wife, comparable to that exercised by Mayer.

The custody process was also filled with multiple separations and reconciliations, in a longer and more complex way than Goold comes to portray. There is no evidence that Luft traveled to London to visit her, as the movie shows us, but she would admit not to be fit as a mother in those moments of her life.

