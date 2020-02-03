'Judy': What's real and what's not in Judy Garland's biopic

You can't think of classic Hollywood without Judy Garland. The eternal protagonist of 'The Wizard of Oz' was forever linked to our cinephile memory singing 'Somewhere over the rainbow'(and many other iconic songs), the image of a cheerful and innocent youth, but what he lived behind the cameras had nothing to do with everything he projected through his films. Forced to lead an unsustainable pace of life since she was a teenager and battered by an industry that wanted to squeeze until the last breath to turn it into a star, the actress was sentenced to live with her scars for the rest of her days.
And it is in that state that we find her in 'Judy', the biopic starring Renée Zellweger (one of the big favorites to take the Oscar) and directed by Rupert Goold ('A true story') that focuses on the artist's last years from the battle for the custody of her youngest children to her move to London to earn a living as a singer. Addictions and traumas lurk throughout a movie that seeks put Judy Garland in context that we all knew Through the movies. Based on a theatrical musical created by Peter Quilter In 2005, 'End of the rainbow', but closer to reality than to the fantasy that this production displayed, the film tells us a series of facts that we now go through the 'fact-checking' filter.
How much of what 'Judy' counts is true and how much corresponds to Goold's creative licenses and the rest of the film team?
(The story of Judy Garland is in the public domain, but if you want to be surprised by 'Judy', you better not keep reading)
Childhood in Hollywood
As we said, 'Judy' focuses on the last part of Judy Garland's life, but even so, his past is a fundamental part. We see it in the form of memories, set in a limbo shaped like a Hollywood studio, either with yellow tiles or in the company of Mickey rooney. And not just any study: that of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), with those who maintained a deeply exploitative professional relationship for more than 15 years. In that space, a young Garland seems trapped in a world at the same time fantastic and painfully realistic, and we learn several things that are true to the character's true story.
The first, his relationship with the head of the producer, Louis B. Mayer (in the film, Richard Cordery). We see him appear on the scene several times and treat the young actress with an attitude too close, too physical. "You are my favorite," he says, touching his face and marking the path he must follow to succeed. At one point, when he tells him that he has to sing from the heart, he puts his hand on one of her breasts. This is a real anecdote explained in the biography 'Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland' from Gerald Clarke, stating that it was a habitual gesture every time Mayer wanted to point Garland where his heart was. It was not the only show of inappropriate attitude he showed with her, nor was he the only one who did it: in some autobiographical notes that were found after his death, the actress remembered how one of the company's bosses threatened to destroy her career if she did not have sex with him.
In 'Judy' it is also mentioned the strict diet to which I was subjected To maintain a perfect body. We see how they prohibit him from eating cake and hamburgers in various scenes, and he tells how his diet consisted of chicken broth, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. Garland's addictions from such an early age were not only caused by stress or depression, but because they were practically implanted since the study: slimming pills and coffee and tobacco to reduce your appetite. How Edwards wrote in the biography: "For almost seventeen years he worked, slept, ate, appeared in public, dated men, married and divorced on Mayer's order; he even exercised supreme authority over any medical crisis in his life."
The fight with Sidney Luft for the custody of her children
Yes, Judy Garland fought Sidney Luft, her third husband, for the custody of her children. And so 'Judy' shows us, as one of the pillars on which the tragedies of the protagonist are sustained and, the love for her children (Lorna and Joey), the engine that moves her to go to London to earn enough money as to keep them decently. It is more a narrative tool than a well-developed subplot, and it only shows these tensions between them (Luft is interpreted by Rufus Sewell) and not the relationship they both had for 13 years, the longest the actress ever had, and which she would later define as "cruel" and "abusive."
In the movie we are not told the fame that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Luft had to drink, bet and get into fights. Nor that it was he who helped Garland as his manager to return to the top with films such as 'A star is born' after he was fired from MGM. A complex relationship full of light and shadow, for which women filed for divorce in 1963 alleging physical and psychological violence. The film, which has already left those events behind, passes over the control relationship Luft had over his wife, comparable to that exercised by Mayer.
The custody process was also filled with multiple separations and reconciliations, in a longer and more complex way than Goold comes to portray. There is no evidence that Luft traveled to London to visit her, as the movie shows us, but she would admit not to be fit as a mother in those moments of her life.
His time at 'Talk of the town' in London
The bulk of the story of 'Judy' does not occur on American soil, but in London, where Judy Garland moves out of sheer need: in the United States it was already an old glory that nobody wanted to hire, and yet in the United Kingdom they were willing to pay him very well if he offered a good show in 'Talk of the Town', where we see some real characters: businessman Bernard Delfont (Michael Gambon), musician Burt Rhodes (Royce Pierreson) and the artist's personal assistant, Rosalyn Wilder (Jessie Buckley).
Finally, Garland travels to the British capital with a five-week contract that ended abruptly after a series of incidents that culminated in a fateful performance that appears in the film more or less rigorously. The singer appears on the stage drunk after hearing bad news, but in reality what she had was a flu that forced her to arrive an hour late for the performance, causing the public's anger. She didn't want to act, but they ended up forcing her and he received not only boos from the public: also food, cigarettes, sugar and various garbage. All this, according to Edwards' biography, was real.
Now, the movie wants to give it a redemption. When he had already been fired, we see how he asks the singer Lonnie Donegan (John dagleish) Let him sing a last song. Interpret 'Come rain or come shine'and the public is won, and ends (how not!) with' Somewhere over the rainbow ', which due to their health problems can not end. So, the film reinterprets a moment that was real: the public finishing the song that she couldn't. Of course, Goold shows it to us in an exciting way, with all the audience rising from their seats to sing the last notes of the song. Actually, Garland was unable to reach the last note, and a girl in the audience did it for her. It's not that exciting, of course.
Mickey Deans, his last great love
By focusing on the last years of her life, it is inevitable that 'Judy' will give more prominence to her fifth and last husband, Mickey deans (played in the film by Finn Wittrock). It may seem weird, but his encounter was as we heard it (that we don't see) in the film, at least as he told it himself in the book. 'Weep No More, My Lady': A friend asked him to deliver a packet of prescription pills to Garland in his hotel room, and they saw each other for the first time. It wouldn't be until three years later, in 1969, when they got married. In the film they meet for the first time before our eyes at the party of Liza Minnelli, eldest daughter of Garland.
The relationship between the two again intertwines the personal with the professional. Deans became his manager and traveled with her to London. No, he didn't surprise her by getting under the room service, as the movie shows us, but he was her companion from the beginning. A union that would last just three months before the fatal outcome of the singer.
Dinner with fans
This is undoubtedly one of the subplots of which there is no documentary evidence and, therefore, we could consider 100% creative license. But it has a very clear sense. After one of his performances in London, Judy Garland meets a couple of fans who came out to see her, Stan and Dan (Andy Nyman Y Daniel Cerqueira), who greet you excitedly. In need of company, he suggests going to dinner and they end up at the couple's house talking, eating, laughing and singing. It is a precious moment … that never happened. But why include this sudden encounter with two fans?
Goold wanted to record this Garland's condition as an LGTBI icon. The community was always validated by the star, and still today is a reference for many. "We talked about how we could develop Judy's experience in London, and the need to see Judy through the eyes of her audience."Goold explained. "The gay community was not allowed to lead a normal life, and there is an interesting parallel with Garland, who is trying to find a normal life for herself and her children." In addition, the expression 'Friends of Dorothy'(as the character of' The Wizard of Oz ') became a way for people with non-normative sexual orientations and identities to recognize each other.
The death of Judy Garland
'Judy' doesn't show us the moment that would arrive shortly after the events he shows us: the death of Judy Garland. It is believed that it was an accident resulting from an overdose of prescription drugs, and the possibility of suicide was dismissed, despite the fact that the singer's life was never easy and the option was immediately considered. According to the autopsy, the cause of death was the reaction of medications (and other substances) taken over a long period of time, and not excessive consumption on the night of his death. I was 47 years old.
