Judy Garland, incredible story of a star, from the Wizard of Oz to the Oscar biopic with Renée Zellweger

2020 has a great cinematic novelty in store for you, a film with Renée Zellweger that will make you discover the incredible journey in music, the loves and torments of biography of Judy Garland, one of the most iconic actresses of the century: the film "Judy"He arrives in theaters on January 30th and in the meantime he is winning one award after another, with a nomination for the 2020 Oscars as Best Actress for Zellweger. Judy Garland that you will see in the cinema is both teen and adult, taken in two difficult periods of his life: that of the planetary success in the role of Dorothy of the film The Wizard of Oz and those of the fallen, alone and in economic difficulty artist who tries not to succumb to drug addictions, to solitude and to the memory of a short but intense life in the 60s.

The film Judy, through flashbacks, tells you about the last months of Judy Garland's life but also the dawn of her success when she was only a teenager. courtesy

In the exclusive photos of the film Judy that we show you in the piece, you will see the sixteen-year-old Judy Garland reborn before your eyes, when she was the child actress who saw her life turn upside down for success. There biography and curiosities about Judy Garland who now lives in the cinema thanks to an Oscar biopic are a descent into the abyss of celebrity: do not imagine her all pink and flowers because, in the case of little Dorothy who dreams of flying "over the rainbow", the ending will not be happy at all. Despite everything, the myth of Judy Garland is still intact not only in the cinema but also in the LGBTQ + community who had seen an icon in her and still considers her "a friend".

Judy Garland, history and torments of a cinema myth

The real Judy Garland at the height of her success, while promoting the film The Wizard of Oz in 1939. Herbert DorfmanGetty Images

Judy Garland's story begins in Minnesota, on the stage of theater shows vaudeville together with his parents and sisters. Just with the two sisters she will create a successful musical trio: Judy Garland's voice is the most powerful and recognizable of all and they say she has an adult tone in a child's body. These words are the key to her entire acting career, which officially begins in 1935 with the Metro Goldwyn Meyer contract: that signature will bring her to the set of the film The Wizard of Oz, a timeless cinema classic, which will cost you dearly. She herself, years after the explosion in the role of the dreamy Dorothy Gale, revealed that she had been subjected to an iron diet based on hunger and amphetamines to maintain a physique as childish as possible, pushed by her mother and the leaders of MGM. At the time of Oz Judy Garland was only 16 but her forms were already feminine: she tightened herself in a corset that flattened her breast and became the world icon that everyone still loves now, with two Oscar awards won for interpretation and a worldwide success.

In her adult interviews Judy Garland has always traced the origins of her addictions to those crazy years, the same ones that will then lead her to the darkest period of her career and personal life.