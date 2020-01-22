Judy Garland, incredible story of a star, from the Wizard of Oz to the Oscar biopic with Renée Zellweger

2020 has a great cinematic novelty in store for you, a film with Renée Zellweger that will make you discover the incredible journey in music, the loves and torments of biography of Judy Garland, one of the most iconic actresses of the century: the film "Judy"He arrives in theaters on January 30th and in the meantime he is winning one award after another, with a nomination for the 2020 Oscars as Best Actress for Zellweger. Judy Garland that you will see in the cinema is both teen and adult, taken in two difficult periods of his life: that of the planetary success in the role of Dorothy of the film The Wizard of Oz and those of the fallen, alone and in economic difficulty artist who tries not to succumb to drug addictions, to solitude and to the memory of a short but intense life in the 60s.
The film Judy, through flashbacks, tells you about the last months of Judy Garland's life but also the dawn of her success when she was only a teenager.
In the exclusive photos of the film Judy that we show you in the piece, you will see the sixteen-year-old Judy Garland reborn before your eyes, when she was the child actress who saw her life turn upside down for success. There biography and curiosities about Judy Garland who now lives in the cinema thanks to an Oscar biopic are a descent into the abyss of celebrity: do not imagine her all pink and flowers because, in the case of little Dorothy who dreams of flying "over the rainbow", the ending will not be happy at all. Despite everything, the myth of Judy Garland is still intact not only in the cinema but also in the LGBTQ + community who had seen an icon in her and still considers her "a friend".
Judy Garland, history and torments of a cinema myth
The real Judy Garland at the height of her success, while promoting the film The Wizard of Oz in 1939.
Judy Garland's story begins in Minnesota, on the stage of theater shows vaudeville together with his parents and sisters. Just with the two sisters she will create a successful musical trio: Judy Garland's voice is the most powerful and recognizable of all and they say she has an adult tone in a child's body. These words are the key to her entire acting career, which officially begins in 1935 with the Metro Goldwyn Meyer contract: that signature will bring her to the set of the film The Wizard of Oz, a timeless cinema classic, which will cost you dearly. She herself, years after the explosion in the role of the dreamy Dorothy Gale, revealed that she had been subjected to an iron diet based on hunger and amphetamines to maintain a physique as childish as possible, pushed by her mother and the leaders of MGM. At the time of Oz Judy Garland was only 16 but her forms were already feminine: she tightened herself in a corset that flattened her breast and became the world icon that everyone still loves now, with two Oscar awards won for interpretation and a worldwide success.
In her adult interviews Judy Garland has always traced the origins of her addictions to those crazy years, the same ones that will then lead her to the darkest period of her career and personal life.
After Wizard of Oz, for Judy Garland the real career begins: at 18 she marries her first husband, but the story ends in one year. From the story with the director Vincente Minnelli he has his first daughter, who will become just like his mother an unparalleled diva: Liza Minnelli. Judy Garland's loves are part of her troubled history: she had 5 husbands, two of whom found themselves gay during the marriage. And she was still very young when she had her first nervous breakdown on the film set The pirate in 1948: from that moment on, for Judy Garland, the roller coaster of a life made of attempted suicides, psychological collapses and drug addictions began, the ones she had started to take on the set of the Wizard of Oz to remain an eternal child.
What you will see in film with Renée Zellweger it is the last period of Judy Garland's life, those after the (rediscovered) success of the film A star is born: yes, the same that they reported on the big screen Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 2018. The 1960s, failed loves, debts and addictions are unfortunately the great protagonists of the last years of Garland, who died at 47 years of age from an accidental overdose on barbiturates.
Curiosity about Judy Garland, from cinema icon to gay icon
Between curiosity on Judy Garland the most fascinating are those linked to the famous rainbow of his song "Over the Rainbow"Did you know that Judy Garland is one of the strongest icons of the gay community, even after many years? The reasons you have to find them right in the film The Wizard of Oz: at the time of the blockbuster release, the gay community was hiding, unable to be accepted by a retrograde society. In the adventure of Dorothy, who dreamed of flying away in a magical place where everything was allowed, many saw the need to escape to a more welcoming place than those who in those years found themselves homosexual. So much so that to define oneself "Dorothy's friends"was a real slang and, at the time, a way to identify with a group and come out.
In addition, the personal battles of Judy Garland, the continuous falls that often led her to attempt suicide and over the years made her lose many jobs and contracts, seemed really similar to those of the gay community, which was recognized in her and always has loved in spite of everything.
Many, as reported by the Times, still believe the myth that it was also the death of Judy Garland in 1969 that triggered the uprising of Stonewall, the bar in Greenwich Village in New York that triggered the response of the gay community that year, who later raised his head to shout loudly his rights with a march that has remained in history. You may not know, but many believe there is a connection between this historical event and Judy Garland: hysteria born from the loss of their icon only a few days before the Stonewall revolt is said to have stirred the spirits. And also that the rainbow flag which today is a worldwide symbol of the LGBTQ + community, finds its origins in the song Over the rainbow sung by Judy, the myth that lives in the cinema amid torments, successes and legends.
