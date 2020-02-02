Judy Garland: her best musical numbers

Share it:

On the occasion of the premiere in cinemas of 'Judy', movie directed by Rupert Goold that could be worth Renée Zellweger his second Oscar after the one obtained by his performance in 'Cold Mountain', we remember the best musical numbers on the big screen of Judy Garland, the myth of the seventh art that the actress of 'The diaryof Bridget Jones' embodies in a portentous display of vocal and physical talent.

The same one wasted until 1969 'Miss Showbusiness'. Thus they knew Judy Garland, behind the scenes of that Hollywood of the 40s and 50s, who, after signing a contract with only 13 years (which would later stone the life of the mother of Liza Minnelli) with the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, would become the architect of some of the most remembered musical performances in the history of cinema. Over time converted into LGTBI community icon, his life, riding between the problems of addiction to alcohol and drugs and immersion in spirals of personal mistrust for the excesses of their own majors, is a faithful exponent of those stars that Hollywood embraced and with which Hollywood ended. In the case of Judy Garland, making him flee from that rainbow with which the actress immortalized her legend in 1939.

