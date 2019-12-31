Judging what the stars eat at Christmas 2019, they don't seem to be on a diet (just like us)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Christmas holidays in addition to a few days of rest, they often also carry a few extra kg. Between lunches and dinners with relatives and friends, slices of pandoro and mascarpone as if there were no tomorrow, as well as a few good glasses of prosecco to celebrate, they are the tradition that is never said no. But don't worry, because we are in good company. Even the star for this Christmas 2019, they spared no food or alcohol. Between Hanukkah and Christmas, some of our favorite stars have posted photos of their dishes and glasses on their IG profiles. We, of course, have decided to share them, especially for one particular reason: to feel less guilty for all that we have ingested in recent days. So get ready to find out what stars have eaten during these Christmas holidays 2019.

What the stars eat and drink at Christmas 2019, between pancakes and cases of 6 (of beer)

Natalie Portman and the Latke

Natalie Portman is not the only star to celebrate Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday, known as the Festival of Lights, lasts for about 8 days and this year was from 22 to 30 December. Many are the stars who shared the dinner on the first evening of celebration, made of the most traditional dishes. Natalie Portman shared her personal vegan version of the latke, or potato pancakes typical of Hanukkah, with fans. All you need is potatoes, salt and canola oil and you're done.

Antoni Porowski and his Eton mess

The food expert from Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski for the holidays offers a cake with typically Christmas colors. His Eton mess are bowls stuffed with strawberries, cream and ground pink pepper. They may be a mess too, but they seem super sweet to us.

Sophia Bush and her happy Hanukkah

The former star of One three hillSophia Bush wishes all fans a Happy Hanukkah from one of her favorite New York restaurants, Russ & Daughters Cafe. His dinner consists of latke and blinis, typical pancakes that are accompanied with sour cream and caviar. That abounds on dear Sophia's table.

Casa Hadid and the Bolognese

He will also have model daughters who must be careful of the line, but Yolanda Hadid, mother of Bella and Gigi, does not spare himself during the Christmas holidays. In his IG stories, he shared a huge pot of ragù, bruschetta and a cake made by Gigi. And as Italians we can only approve the choice of the menu.

Khloé Kardashian and his rich breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Khloé Kardashian knows it very well. His is composed of a cup of milk with coffee, slices of fruitcake and what seems to be the perfect mix for pancakes. After all this food, we would have dozed off on the sofa, but she ran to the gym. Who made an encore too?

Jennifer Garner and her snowmen bread

Looking at these snowman-shaped sandwiches by Jennifer Garner, one would say: the important thing is to have tried. The shape actually leaves something to be desired, and as the actress herself says in the post, I'm not really pretty. But never judge a book by its cover and although more alien creatures than snowmen are, maybe these sandwiches are delicious. #ugly but good

Avril Lavigne and the six case

A rocker like Avril Lavigne also celebrates Christmas in a rock way. Like? With a six-pack of beer to be sipped responsibly near the tree.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott with their mini me

The first Christmas together is never forgotten! Jonathan Scott of Brothers in business and his New Girl Zooey Deschanel immortalized him by posing with their mini version in Christmas cookie format. Super cute!

Vanessa Hudgens and the blonde

Vanessa Hudgens is spending her Christmas holidays on the snowy slopes. And if we would have taken advantage of it for a sorceress cup of chocolate with cream to warm us up, the actress preferred a nice cold beer instead. Cheers!

Priyanka Chopra and the bubbles

There are those who prefer a beautiful tropical beach to the snowy slopes. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew in the heat and celebrated their arrival with a nice glass of champagne. No Priyanka, for you, we wouldn't find anything to complain about either.

The Rock and tequila

The Rock wishes happy holidays to its over 160 million followers with a good glass of Teremana, tequila that the ex wrestling champion will launch on the market in 2020. Another of our celebs who prefers to celebrate by toasting. And how to blame him.

Kaley Cuoco and coffee

How to survive binge on these Christmas days? Starting the day with a large cup of coffee as Kaley Cuoco does. The former Penny of The Big Bang Theory he just can't do without it, so much so that he made videos, A cup of Cuoco, where he has a chat with fans every morning while having breakfast. If necessary, use an even larger mug to get at least to the post lunch.