Jude Law and Taika Waititi prepare the series 'The auteur'

As Deadline reports, Jude Law Y Taika Waititi They will star in the new series that Showtime prepares.

Law is currently in talks to enter the project. 'The Auteur' will be a limited series bada in the novel of the same name of Rick Spears, and that will consist of a satire in Hollywood told from the point of view of an eccentric author, to which the English actor will give life. Both Law and Waititi are immersed in the executive production of the series. Waititi will actually direct some of the episodes, as well as co-write the series alongside Peter Warren.

The project is still under development and it is not known when it will go into production, as both interpreters have busy schedules: Law will soon resume his role as Albus Dumbledore in the third installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. Meanwhile, the New Zealander is finishing his new film as director, 'Next goal wins', in which he has Elizabeth Moss and Michael Fassbender, and then will begin with the production of 'Thor: Love and thunder'.

Jude Law has been last seen in the second season of 'The Young Pope', 'The New Pope' and has starred alongside Blake Lively in 'The rhythm of revenge', which will hit theaters on March 6. He has also done with Carrie Coon 'The nest', premiered at the last Sundance Film Festival. As for Taika, he has won the Oscar for Best Screenplay Adapted by 'Jojo Rabbit', and will soon appear in 'Free Guy', which will arrive next July, and in 'The suicide squad' in 2021.