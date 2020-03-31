Juanpa Zurita is criticized for celebrating his birthday with COVID-19 cake

Share it:

Juanpa Zurita, originally from Mexico City and who is a youtuber, model, vlogger, philanthropist and actor, is criticized harshly for celebrating his birthday with a COVID-19 cake.

Juanpa Zurita, who has been seen in soap operas like Luis Miguel, the series, has just turned 24 years old and did not want his day to go unnoticed, so he had a special celebration.

Yes, this is my cake • Twenty-four. Dear me, that sounds dense to say. Regardless of the fact that I am already an old man, what a time to have my birthday. We are experiencing a historical event that has everyone standing, confused and in constant uncertainty of what will happen. But there is always a good side to the bad. These 24 I am in full quarantine, time that has made me reflect that I really need to be successful (successful I mean happy). I get used to living at 300km per hour, always jumping to what follows and mainly always LOOKING for the next thing I want to do. This reserve time has taught me to brake, breathe and enjoy. That I don't need any kind of trip, heavy production equipment, or collaborations to be happier. Everything I need is with my family, my friends and genuinely enjoy what I do and not in seeking to perfect it, if not let it be! And most importantly, be present. Excuse me if I am very philosophical but also consider that I have been locked up for 15 days. I am happy and grateful to live this birthday like this, because it has much to learn from this time. Thank you Zuricatas for your beautiful messages and edits. I love you today and always. ❤️ A shared publication by Juanpa Zurita (@eljuanpazurita) on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. PDT





The youtuber decided to take a photo while posing next to a rich green cake that reminds of the coronavirus strain.

I complete these 24 in quarantine, a time that has made me reflect, ”writes Juanpa on Instagram.

Followers and non-followers of Juanpa take it badly that he sent a cake with the image of coronavirus and receives insults from many people.

Some people refer to him that he does very badly to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to advertise and attract attention on social networks.

How did Juanpa Zurita become famous?

Juanpa Zurita became an internet celebrity in 2013, after making several comedy videos on the Vine app that he posted himself and then uploaded to the YouTube platform.

The young man also drew a lot of attention because he carried out several campaigns in favor of humanitarian aid, and then, in 2016, he stands out as a model for fashion brands such as Pull and Bear, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana.