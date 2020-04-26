Juanes promises a show full of love with the Bogota Philharmonic

Share it:

NY.- With his concert on Saturday with the Bogota Symphony Orchestra, Juanes says he wanted to turn a difficult moment into something positive, full of love for his fans.

The Colombian rocker will be accompanied by more than 60 musicians in a virtual way in a symphonic show nicknamed “Volverte a ver”, as one of his hits, which will be seen from 5 pm in New York (2100 GMT) through from his YouTube channel and the website of the Casa Editorial El Tiempo.

The concert has been promoted as a “gift” for Colombia and the world in the midst of the crisis by COVID-19, in order to carry a message of hope and solidarity.

The truth is that I am very happy because in the midst of this adversity we have managed to get this project out, "Juanes said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. “It is very homemade in terms of production, but that is a bit of the idea as well. Show that you can do and that you can show the union and the intention to do something beautiful, with love, for the people who are at home. ”

For this 40-minute concert, each musician recorded their participation with their phone and then they were all assembled.





For this 40-minute concert, each musician recorded their participation with their phone and then they were all assembled. Juanes announced that there were five songs with arrangements that David Campbell, Juan Luis Guerra and Emanuel Briceño had made for previous productions of the rocker.

Together with the musicians of the Philharmonic, members of his band played: Briceño on the keyboard, Juan Pablo Daza on guitar, Felipe Navia on bass and Marcelo Novati on drums.

Regarding the title, Juanes found that "See you again" was perfect "because somehow we are all longing to see other people again and meet again."

And I don't know if it's going to be like before or not, or how it's going to change, but anyway it's a very genuine feeling and the truth sounds so beautiful with the orchestra and with these arrangements, "he enthusiastically expressed from his home in Miami. , where he has been serving quarantine since mid-March.

On what this period of isolation has meant for him, he said that it has been a moment of much reflection trying to understand what is happening in the world, and also pointed out that it has been important to be able to spend more time with his wife, actress Karen Martínez , and his three children, because for his work he travels a lot during the year.

Obviously, one goes through moments of uncertainty, fear, frustration … what we all go through, well, is normal, "said the singer and activist. But "you have to see all the angles of things and take a balance in the middle of everything."

Juanes participated last Saturday in the Global Citizen special "One World: Together At Home", where he performed "More Future than Past" in the segment broadcast online. He also appeared this week in a prerecorded tribute to Prince in Los Angeles, singing the song "1999" by the late superstar alongside musicians from his former band.

I've always been too much of a Prince fan and being invited to this event was very emotional, "said Juanes. "I had worked with (percussionist) Sheila E. a couple of times and playing with that band is a huge thing, a crazy thing."

But it is the concert with the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra that he described as “historic”.