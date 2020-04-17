Juan Soler surprises in networks with a new facet

Share it:

The actor Juan Soler, originally from San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina and who has already become a Mexican national, surprises his followers on social networks by showing in the middle of the pandemic due to the coronavirus COVID-19, that in addition to acting, he loves to cook.

Through Facebook and Instagram, Juan Soler, who has acted in soap operas like Cañaveral de pasiones alongside Daniela Castro and Paty Navidad, verifies with facts that everyone knows them all in the kitchen.

Soler shares how to prepare a Pork Matambrito with Pizza Fugazzetta, he calls it that way.

The result is incredible and is like licking your fingers. Juan explains the procedure for cooking the pork Matambrito and apparently it is very simple and practical.

Once the Matambrito is clean, to cook it only requires adding olive oil, salt and pepper to taste; then he puts it on the fire so that they cook on both sides, "he explains.

Besides, Soler places two types of cheese in a saucepan to mix. He explains that he opted for Mozarella and Parmesan; Then add onion, olive oil, Chinese pepperoni, three tablespoons of sugar and a little wine.

The famous actor continues explaining in the video that the above ingredients are given their stir fry and caramelized; onion that is not fully cooked should be prevented.

When the aforementioned has been prepared, it is added to the pork on top and it is ready to enjoy and then lick your fingers of how delicious the Pork Matambrito is to the Pizza Fugazzetta.

Soler, who calls himself a Contingency Cook, mentions on Instagram that he is happy with the public's response to the cooking recipes that he has recently been making known, prepared by himself.

