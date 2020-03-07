TV Shows

Juan Soler is sincere and explains why he ended up with Maki

March 7, 2020
Edie Perez
Juan Soler finally broke the silence a little over a year ago and commented in detail on the reason why he ended up with Maki, the mother of his daughters with whom he was married for several years.

As everyone knows, the couple made their separation public through social networks where they made it clear that they finished the best, although it was never really specified because they broke up, because the news hit all their fans.

I think there is a moment where the word not said weighs much more than the discussion, that the fight, that the confrontation, that the confrontation, said for the program The last one and we are leaving.

As if that weren't enough, Soler said that in their relationship many things were missing, some of them were honesty and communication, showing that this damaged his marriage with the businesswoman.

I believe that there was a lack of dialogue at a certain moment, I believe that there was a lack of truth, there was a lack of honesty and I believe that there are decisions not taken, within the couple, which greatly affected, the histrion said.

It should be mentioned that the actor said that his heart is already busy because he met a woman in a virtual way and although they are far away there seems to be a good relationship.

