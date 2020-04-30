Juan Osorio would make a film based on the coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Despite being in quarantine, producer Juan Osorio has not stopped his work, since he has remained very active with some future projects, including a film that could be inspired by the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). .

The producer of successful soap operas and series revealed that, to carry out this project, he would be collaborating with a Peruvian colleague, with whom he would seek to elaborate a plot based on the pandemic and how it has affected the entire world.

The truth is that this problem must be handled with great responsibility, especially by those affected and positive, "said Juan.

This has caught the public's attention a lot, since after leaving these difficult times it could be a resounding success to create a project that relates everything the world experienced during the current days.

In the same way, Osorio revealed that he is working on the project "Where did my family stay?", A possible soap opera for Televisa, in which his son Emilio would be participating. In addition, he advanced a little about the plot that it will have.