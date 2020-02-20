Juan Miguel Mercado, investigated for integrating a band of robbers

Winner of a stage in the Tour (2001) and two in the Tour de France (2004 and 2006), the excicist Juan Miguel Mercado Today is news for having been investigated by the Civil Guard as alleged member of a criminal gang, according to the newspaper 'Granada Hoy'.

This is, according to the newspaper, Operation Zaletasuna, in which a band of people who commit robberies with violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Granada has been dismantled. The Civil Guard investigates whether Mercado is part of a band that has committed at least 16 robberies in the Granada towns of Armilla, Ojígares and Churriana de la Vega.

The loot stolen in these robberies would amount to 120,000 euros and several vehicles, appliances, sports equipment, musical instruments and jewelry would be part of it. Three people have been arrested in this operation and Juan Miguel Mercado is being investigated.

According to the newspaper, the suspects involved in the band are specialized in robos in shops and homes, whose forces forced. If they did not succeed, they tried to enter the property through a butrón.