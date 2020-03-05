TV Shows

Juan José Origel in panic after witnessing shootings in the CDMX (VIDEO)

March 5, 2020
Edie Perez
The driver Juan José Origel shared with his Instagram followers alarming videos where he can be seen with much panic and on the verge of tears after witnessing a strong shooting while taking a walk in the park with his pets.

Said fact about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 in the Lincoln Park in Mexico City, where, according to the famous's words, there was a shooting while he was there.

After the traumatic incident he experienced, also known as Pepe Origel, he decided to use the platform to demonstrate the insecurity experienced by the people of the CDMX, as well as his annoyance with the government for failing to control this type of action.

This is security in Mexico, it is what is happening. It can't be, "says the driver in one of the videos.

Moments later, through the same platform, the driver shared another video where he thanked all those who cared for him and showed his support unconditionally, explaining that fortunately he was fine, as were his dogs.

His same followers also showed his dissatisfaction with the current Mexican government and began to explain what his reasons were, as well as the violence that has been unleashed lately and that has not been controlled by the authorities.

