Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The COVID-19 pandemic adds to the list of casualties the name of Juan Giménez, the Argentine illustrator and cartoonist who has died at the age of 77, a victim of this global disease.

During his career the native of Mendoza has worked mainly in the comic industry where he had almost as many detractors as admirers. The talent he had to imagine worlds, scenes and characters seemed to be lacking to give them attractive narratives and that made him not be revered by everyone, but remembered by many.

He also worked in the film industry on animation prodigies like Heavy Metal, that extravagant adult cult classic. Also in martianadas as The Knight of the Dragon, a film starring the singer Miguel Bosé whose spacesuit had been desasaplanded by Giménez in collaboration with another illustrator venerated in our country such as Alfonso Azpiri, as they recall in Cinemania.

Precisely where Azpiri shone, in the desasapland of covers for some of the most relevant video games in the history of Spanish development, Giménez also worked.

The covers of classics like Sol Negro and Mutan Zone, by Opera Soft, are his. Also that of Casanova, the Iber Software video game. The first two reached the market in 1988 and the third did so in 1989.

The Argentine won some awards such as the Yellow Kid for the best foreasapland artist (1990) and the Bulle D'Or in France (1994), but it will be the readers who enjoyed his cartoons who will undoubtedly remember his unique style.