Juan Gabriel's heir and why he still doesn't enjoy his inheritance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Iván Aguilera Salas, son of Alberto Aguilera Valadés, known worldwide as Juan Gabriel, who died in August 2016, cannot yet receive or enjoy the inheritance that the famous singer-songwriter left him with songs like Querida.

Guillermo Pous, Juan Gabriel's lawyer, continues with the litigation so that his universal heir can receive his great inheritance, reports various news portals.

Pous believes that it will not take long for all the disputes to be resolved, thanks to the antecedents that exist and continues to work so that everything is in order and Ivan enjoys his inheritance.

In an interview with Excelsior, the lawyer highlights that Ivan has so far not taken possession or benefited from anything regarding the inheritance.

We must end all litigation so that allotments can be made. The work of the succession does not stop, the regularization continues, some appraisals can be made of all the assets that exist to have them ready at the time of the award. "

The lawyer also points out that the trials won both in Mexico and in the United States, serve as a basis to try to dismiss possible litigation that may appear.

You can also read: The scared face of Juan Gabriel when seeing María Félix

And he regrets that it is sad that so many charlatans appear around the figure of Juan Gabriel every day.

The unfortunate thing is that it is time and money invested and lost in situations that should not happen, for all this series of opportunists who come out, that all they want is money. "









Pous confesses that people who have extorted him regarding Juan Gabriel's inheritance have come to him, even asking him for a house or part of the royalties, and "there he dies," they tell him.









The death of Juan Gabriel mourned the entire world

Juan Gabriel, born in Parácuaro, Michoacán, on January 7, 1950, died in Santa Monica, California, United States, on August 28, 2016 and his death mourned the entire world.

Juan Gabriel was known worldwide thanks to hundreds of songs he recorded, most of his authorship, and also made other artists famous with his compositions.









As an artist, Juan Gabriel contemplated different musical genres, including ballad, ranchera, bolero, pop, northern music, flamenco rumba, huapango, Chicano music, salsa and are mariachi music.

The artist was also known for creating works intended to offer development opportunities to unfortunate children in Mexico and other countries.

The singer-songwriter of hits like Hug Me Very Strong and I Have No Money died at the age of 66 from an acute myocardial infarction while on tour in the United States.

You can also read: Coronavirus in Mexico daily