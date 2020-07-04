Juan Francisco Palencia, D.T. de Mazatlán FC, seeks victories for the new franchise of the league

Share it:

The Triggerman has referred to the club as a blank sheet that he wants to fill with success. (Photo: Twitter @ MazatlanFC)

This Friday, Mazatlan FC he played his first match at mexican football against Tigres UANL and Juan Francisco Palencia, the young technical director of the purple outfit, has the complicated task of starting a favorable story for the new national football franchise.

Although his career in sports is most recognized for his work on the court, at the edge of it has managed carve out a name for yourself over the years, in addition to being recognized for have prepared abroad both strategically and tactically.

"I am happy because I come to make history with this equipment that is new and that's why we can only look forward. I'm here to generate joy and excitement, "said the Gatillero, as he was nicknamed in his time as a forward, during the press videoconference for his presentation as club helmsman.

In his player stage, Juan Francisco Palencia was idol with the blue crosswhere did he win the last league championship held by the institution. He also played in Chivas from Guadalajara and Cougars UNAM, where it was one of the most important elements for obtaining the degree in 2011. It also had international participation in the Spanish leaguewhere he wore the Spanish between 2001 and 2002.

His most important work on the bench was with Pumas UNAM in the Apertura 2016 tournament, where he reached the quarterfinals. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

How coach, Palencia began his career in Spain with the FC Sant Cugat, of the Catalan league, where he did not have an outstanding participation; However, upon his return to Mexico, he received a highly relevant task: lead Pumas UNAM, a team that had emerged as a benchmark.

He was in this institution during tournaments Opening 2016 and Closing 2017. In the first championship he managed to classify the liguilla, but they did not pass the quarterfinals, while in the second they didn't even make it to the top eight. Then for him Opening 2018 came to the bench of Wolves BUAPwhere I was doing interesting work for rescue the team from relegation.

Upon arrival at Mazatlan, the helmsman confessed himself happy with the group of players who have come to his team. "Am satisfied with the players that I havehave shown great willingness to work and that tells me that they come to win and like me they want to be part of a winning team, they want get degrees and are willing to give this franchise a winning character"

Mazatlán occupied the place of Monarcas Morelia in the First Division of Mexican soccer. (Photo: Twitter @ MazatlanFC)

During the first match of the Cup for Mexico, his team showed initiative for take the ball away from the Tigers during lapses of the meeting and even generated some danger arrivals after you have spun a good number of passes, which could denoting a good relationship between the players on the field.

After this meeting, the Gatillero declared that for him it was "a privilege to be the Mazatlán FC prime coach, a team in blank sheet to fill it with hits and greatness and for the first meeting, it went quite well for us ”, he commented.

On previous occasions, the strategist has also highlighted his goals with the club ”We have three objectives: that the team plays well so that we are protagonists of the season and we are offensive, the two is qualify for the Liguilla and three, keep Mazatlán FC in the first places to always fight for the championship"

The message from Palencia to the Mazatlán FC fans is clear: "I tell him that we come to Mazatlán to create a future of joys and successes, that we need all your support and good vibes so that each team plays they support us in the stadium so that we are protagonists of Mexican soccer always"He concluded.

