Juan de Dios Pantoja sad for not spending the child's first day with Kima

The influencer and singer Juan de Dios Pantoja saddened his followers by placing an emotional message dedicated to his daughter Kima on this day of the child, which was his first and I cannot celebrate him at his side due to the problems he currently has with his ex-partner. , Kimberly Loaiza.

"First day of my doll's boy and being in this damn situation, I miss waking up in bed with the 2 …", shared the YouTube star in the publication that also accompanied with two photographs of Kima in bed after having taken a bath.

First day of my doll's child and being in this damn situation I miss waking up in bed with the 2 … pic.twitter.com/JUSx1onqjg – Juan De Dios Pantoja (@Juandedios_P)

April 30, 2020





This immediately caused his followers to send him messages of love and support in these difficult times that he is going through, since he is away from Kim and his daughter Kima after the first decided to end their relationship for several years after the scandal that flooded the Internet.

Let's remember that Juan de Dios and Kimberly were the focus of criticism on social networks recently after the influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez declared that he had been unfaithful to his partner with Kevin Achutegui, the photographer of both.

The aforementioned could not be verified as it was assured, however, videos of the singer having sexual relations with two women came to light, which went viral and reached the eyes of the influencer's family, a situation that he could not control.

For several days this topic was discussed and a few days ago he revealed that his relationship with Kim had come to an end, since she could not bear what was happening and had changed her way of being, so she decided to run him from home to to be able to control your feelings and take your time.

This was confessed by JD Pantoja in a video, supposedly the last one on his YouTube channel, since he said that he would close his account on the platform permanently because he could not continue creating content due to the situation he is currently in.









The fans of both YouTube stars are very sad about the situation, so they have not hesitated for a second to send them their best advice and unconditional support so that each one can get ahead.