Juan de Dios Pantoja on his relationship with Kimberly Loaiza: she was very affected

In an interview that Juan de Dios Pantoja had with the Hoy Program, he said that his relationship with Kimberly Loaiza (mother of his daughter) "this time was very affected, this was a problem that strongly affected my family, but what can I do, It is something that has already happened, I cannot erase it and I hope it will be normalized as quickly as possible. "

Last week Juan de Dios Pantoja assured on his YouTube channel that the alleged perpetrators of having leaked his intimate videos on social networks, had been Lizbeth Rodríguez and César Morales, Badabun's CEO. The youtuber and singer highlighted in the interview on the Hoy Program:

As for my career, honestly, I also think it was affected, because I don't feel the same, I feel uncomfortable.

Regarding his intimate videos, Juan de Dios Pantoja stated: "Or it is easy to know that millions of people have intimate parts of me on their cell phones at this time, but I hope to control that discomfort and move on, I think that right now I feel so because it is very recent, but time will tell everything. "

Lizbeth Rodríguez worried about Kimberly Loaiza

On the other hand, Lizbeth Rodríguez told in the morning of Las Estrellas that after this scandal, she has not seen Kimberly Loaiza. "I have not seen her, I have not spoken to her, it has all been because of two or three tweets that she put up, but the truth is that I think it is Pantoja who is manipulating her networks, hopefully she is fine, regardless of whether she is going to forgive him or not, but it does concern me. "

There is a history that Pantoja is a controlling, manipulative and mistreating woman.









