Juan de Dios Pantoja mourns the death of his faithful pet Blacky

Juan de Dios Pantoja announced on his social networks the death of his dog called "Blacky". In a post on his Instagram feed he published several photos and videos of his faithful friend.

I will miss you little, it hurts more than I thought.

In one of the videos published by Juan de Dios Pantoja, he sees how his pets receive him when he arrives at his house.

What happened to your pet? Kima Sofia's father commented on this:









His followers lamented the sad news: "I'm very sorry, it's horrible, I went through the same thing recently, I lost my princess who was with me 10 years I still cry, time will heal the wounds but it will always hurt", "Blacky must have fulfilled his mission to accompany them and make them happy, now he is in a better place, the love of an animal is the most sincere "," only those who love puppies and all animals, we feel that pain ", are some of the comments in your post

Juan … I have no words about Blacky, I know how it feels to lose a pet, a loved one who earns a great place in our heart, it hurts when they leave and a lot.

"But maybe I was suffering a lot, I will not tell you to recover soon because I know it is not easy to overcome the loss of a puppy and more because it was always there with you in good times and in bad times, but I do tell you that encourage Juan, he is in a better place and from heaven he is taking care of you, he is enjoying seeing you succeed, and he loves you very much. "








