Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza end their relationship; he will close his channel

After the great scandal that was generated due to the fact that Lizbeth Rodríguez accused Juan de Dios Pantoja of cheating Kimberly Loaiza, the influencer confirms that this relationship has come to an end, as well as his YouTube channel with more than 19.2 million subscribers.

The influencer JD Pantoja took the time to communicate in a video titled "Goodbye", over 14 minutes long, that his relationship with Kimberly Loaiza, the mother of his daughter Kima, has ended and has caused great sadness among the Juki family fans.

Pantoja revealed that after the leaks of his videos having sex with other women, his wife changed and was never the same, losing the strength to continue in a relationship with him and even ran him from his house.

Although everything seemed to be fine among the influencers, now it is revealed that not everything is going as it was believed and that this time it is different, since on other occasions he believed that they would always come back and now he feels different, it feels like a definitive break.

In the video, the young man blames Lizbeth Rodríguez for all his misfortunes, as well as the entertainment team "Badabun", they assure that the leaking of the videos was merely for them, because they allegedly would have taken said videos from their cell phone.

This has caused great controversy on social networks, since very divided comments have been generated among Internet users, since there are those who support Juan de Dios and who assure that it is the best for the family, in the same way, it has been showed great concern for Kima, the couple's daughter.

Today is a very very special day for me, today is my husband's birthday! The cutest, most handsome and tender man I have ever known, the best in everything for me … We met almost 7 years ago. Throughout all that time our relationship has gone through different stages, high and low, and despite everything, our love has always endured, because it is stronger than any problem we may have, together we can with everything you and my girl are one of the most beautiful things that God has given me, I think there are very few people who know you as much as I do and I know that you are a great person, a great friend, a great son, great brother and without a doubt a GREAT dad, I hope you are having an amazing time on this special day my love I LOVE YOU JPTLV ❤ A shared post by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Nov 16, 2019 at 1:39 PST





Despite all the statements of Juan de Dios, Kim Loaiza has not come out to clarify, deny or confirm anything that was said, because he probably does not have the spirit to make any type of statement, as does Juan de Dios, who closes the channel. for not being in the mood to create content after walking away from her and her daughter.







