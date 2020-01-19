Juan Carlos Saravia, founder of Los Chalchaleros musical group dies

Share it:

Buenos Aires.- Juan Carlos Saravia, founder of the Argentine folk music group Los Chalchaleros, died in Salta because of a deteriorated state of health, the official Télam portal reported on Saturday. He was 89 years old.

Saravia was born in the northern city of Argentina in 1930 and at 18 years old she founded the folkloric ensemble that remained active for more than half a century in Argentina and the entire continent.

Los Chalchaleros was considered a flagship group of native music from the north of the country and Saravia an icon of Argentine folklore. The group achieved a series of successes like "El cocherito", "El arriero", "Paisajes de Catamarca" or "I sell black eyes" that took Argentine folklore on tour around the world.

They created a musical format with their own label, three guitars and a bass drum, which would identify them as representatives of northern music.

The tributes did not stop happening on Saturday in social networks, starting with his own son.

"A simply wonderful man, who never dared to be a great artist, not to forget to remain people! See you forever!", Tweeted his son, Facundo Saravia.

"We were a BIG! Juan Carlos Saravia, your voice and your music will be forever engraved in our hearts. Thank you so much CHALCHALERO dear! May God have you in his Glory. We will miss you and we will never forget you," tweeted the governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz.

"Goodbye #JuanCarlosSaravia all the salteños say goodbye to one of our best ambassadors. His music and his style will last forever in our memory and will be a seal of our tradition," Gustavo Paul tweeted as a personal tribute.

The remains of the singer will be veiled until after noon and the funeral is scheduled to depart at 2:30 pm to the Garden of Peace, where he will be buried.