Juan Carlos Ramírez and Inwoo Films launch the web series "Encerrados"

In these times of the Coronvirus pandemic that in a certain way has forced millions of people to remain in their homes, the actor, writer and producer Juan Carlos Ramírez launches the web series "Encerrados", a title that remains a ring finger.

Mexican actor Juan Carlos Ramírez announced his new series made from home, taking advantage of the quarantine by COVID-19. "Quarantine at home has me very creative, producing this original series from our lives which we have titled 'Locked Up.'"

I started the story and we have invited fellow actors to have a spatial participation, at first, the series can be seen on YouTube, there are a total of 40 actors from around the world.









"Encerrados", an audiovisual production by Inwoo Films, consists of 20 episodes of 5 minutes; It was created to be distributed through the internet or streaming, recorded in 5k format through cell phones, web cameras, surveillance cameras, gopro and drones, giving it a look and film of reality show.

In addition to Juan Carlos Ramírez, this project involves:

Jonathan Islas from Mexico.

Manuel Tallafe from Spain.

Nelly Burguette from Mexico.

Pepe Magaña from Mexico.

Ana Paulina Magaña from Mexico.

Antonio Meléndez from Spain.

Laura Montijano from Spain-Mexico.

Mia Queen from Venezuela.

Michael Velazquez from United States.

Manelly Zepeda from United States.

Ortos Soyuz from Mexico.

Natalia Braceli from Spain, among others.

Juan Carlos Ramírez. Photo: courtesy of Latino Leaders



What is the series "Locked Up" about?

The story is about twelve childhood friends and the path of life, they live in Mexico City. The year 2019 was very peculiar after being so united, fate takes them on different paths, some married, others divorced, half of them went to live in other countries.

Since then, the communication of these 12 friends has been very different since the beginning of this new year, they have lost interest in frequenting or even talking on the phone, sending a text message or an email.

But this 2020, life has prepared a reunion for them, when a world virus attacks the planet earth, it leads all the inhabitants to a quarantine confinement so that they do not become infected with the virus while they discover the cure. The 10 friends communicate with each other again due to the emergency and agree that they will meet every day to talk in a video conference of their lives and how they carry each other.

Although now the twelve are not entirely alone, they will also interact with the people who stayed with them. From the playboy who suffers from anxiety disorder, to the newly married couple, the mother-in-law and the son-in-law, the one who was locked up with his lover, the one who became pregnant and even the mythomaniac who invents a girlfriend, are some of the stories that We can enjoy these friends who are now 'locked up' and waiting for the red alert to pass.

I share the first chapter:









