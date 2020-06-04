Juan Carlos Osorio was very unfair, there were not the same opportunities: Rodolfo Pizarro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pizarro failed to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia because he was not liked by Osorio (Photo: Instagram / rpizarrot)

The controversy between Juan Carlos Osorio and the Mexican team Soccer continues to grow. This time it was Rodolfo Pizarroattacker Inter Miami of the MLS, who raised his voice on Tuesday night during a live broadcast that he held with his friend Osvaldo Alanís on his Instagram account.

The 26-year-old footballer accused the Colombian strategist, who led the Tricolor from 2015 to 2018, of being unfair to him and other selected young people, as he gave preferential treatment to players who played in European football.

He respected hierarchies and did not speak to Europeans like others. It was very unfair, there were not the same opportunities

According to the youth team of the Tuzos de Pachuca, after the match of Mexico against Portugal for third place in the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 in Russia, where the main Aztec team lost 2 to 1, Osorio traveled to the United States to join the squad that was playing the gold Cup, but far from helping, it hurt.

He went to yell and get mad at us and we did not lose

Pizarro was at his best with Chivas when he was relegated from the squad (Photo: Instagram / rpizarrot)

Even Pizarro explained that the current coach of Atlético Nacional de Medellín was the cause of the failure in that edition of the Concacaf contest, when the national team fell 1-0 to Jamaica in the semifinals.

Pompilio (assistant) was there and we were playing well and the atmosphere was fine. There was no pressure. He arrived angry (Juan Carlos) because they lost in Confederations and took revenge on us. There was a tension and we were no longer playing the same

Furthermore, he stated that He was not called to the 2018 World Cup in Russia because he was never liked by the ColombianHe assumed that Pizarro was not interested in being with the national team.

He did not like how he played and he felt that I was not interested, that I did not care if he played or not. It's because that's how I am. He always did as his comments, he never spoke to me. Once there was Gallardo, ‘Guti’ and four others. And he said one by one his qualities, he came to me and said: you are not interested

Marco Fabián supports Juan Carlos Osorio

Marco Fabián played in Germany during the Colombian process (Photo: AFP)

Who did recognize the qualities of the then "Tricolor" coach was Marco Fabián, who is currently a member of the Al-saad of the Qatar League: " Everyone is free to express their opinions and I respect Osorio very much and I am grateful to him for everything I learned from him and for everything that helped us, he is a great coach, a very wise coach "

The 30-year-old forward and that was one of the selected ones that played in Europe (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany) during the Confederations Cup and the World Cup in Russia, accepted in an interview with TUDN that the Aztec squad did not come so motivated against Brazil like in the first game:

We arrived against Brazil with a somewhat depressed mentality, you came from losing against Sweden, there we would have avoided Brazil (…) It can be said that we did not even get our hands, despite giving good game moments, but it did not reach us, they were far superior to take the victory

Juan Carlos Osorio lit the wick of several former players and analysts, after bringing to light the reaction in the dressing room before the match against Brazil, in the last 16 of the last World Cup: "I gathered all my players and asked them if we were ready to play against Brazil and the answer was silence."

Likewise, it stated that only Héctor Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Carlos candle (LAFC) e Hirving Lozano (Napoli) were the only three mexican players who had the quality of the Brazilian selected.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

"Mexicans are failures": former Colombian player defended Osorio's work with Tri

Juan Carlos Osorio blamed the Mexican players for not reaching the fifth game in the 2018 World Cup

The Mexican footballer must be better trained before going to play in Europe: Tata Martino