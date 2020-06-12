Juan Carlos Osorio lacked leadership: Miguel Herrera and Luis Fernando Tena attacked the former coach of Mexico

Share it:

The current coach of Atlético Nacional de Medellín continues to cause negative reactions to his process (Photo: Special)

It seems that controversy between Juan Carlos Osorio and the Mexican team it does not have an end. And is that the former technical director of Mexico, Miguel Herrera, lashed out again this Thursday against his substitute after he blamed the footballers of the Tricolor for not transcending at Russia World Cup 2018.

During the virtual round table held this Thursday by several strategists from Liga MX in the Technological Innovation Center (Citec), "El Piojo" highlighted that Osorio lacked leadership as coach before the game against Brazil, in the round of 16, where Mexico fell 2-0.

The selection that Osorio led in Russia was the same one that won Brazil the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and that tied with me against Brazil at home in the 2014 World Cup. Saying that they did not respond to the next World Cup is a pretext. . If you don't find an answer in the locker room, you impose it, because you are the leader

For Osorio, Carlos Vela was one of the few players in Mexico at the level of Brazilians (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, the current DT of thes Eagles of America He acknowledged being upset by the Colombian's statements, in which he explained that before the match against Brazil, he asked his team if they were ready for the confrontation, but found silence; accusing the Mexicans of having no moral courage to face the best teams in the world.

We have plenty of heart and nobody can tell us that. We can have distractions or make mistakes, but we play from you to you to any team with determination and with a mentality (…) This Selection did not lack mentality or heart

For his part, Luis Fernando Tenatechnician Chivas del Guadalajara and responsible for the national team in the London 2012 Olympics, took up the topic in the virtual talk, arguing that " It was annoying that in the statements he made, Osorio touched his heart and head, as if to say that the Mexican player lacks heart and mentality. That's a lie, the only one who hesitated that day was him because of the question of whether they were prepared "

Mexico beat Brazil 2-1 in that final of London 2012 (Photo: Special)

He also recalled the gold medal that was won to the “Scratch do Oro” in said Olympic Games, where the mentality and confidence of the Mexican team won the role of favorite of the rival.

Brazil was the favorite in London, they won their previous games by quite a difference, but the words in our approach were pressure and daring; We did not let them play anywhere in the field due to the conviction of the group and we had the audacity to go to attack

It is worth mentioning that José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre, coach of the Devils of Toluca and who was also present at the talk, preferred not to comment.

Juan Carlos Osorio admitted his mistake before "Tata" Martino

Osorio and Martino offered a talk before coaches from a school in Avellaneda, Argentina (Photo: Special) (Photo: Special)

Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami) and Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL), as well as Hugo Sanchez and Ricardo La Volpe were some of the characters who reacted harshly to the revelations of Juan Carlos.

Despite this, on June 7 Osorio he broached the subject again through a videoconference offered to coaches from a school in Avellaneda, Argentina. However, on that occasion acknowledged his responsibility for not reaching the fifth game (quarterfinals) of the World Cup and did so in response to a question from Gerardo Martino, current coach of the Mexican National Team, who was also invited as an exponent.

" I have always raised my hand and said that I was wrong against Sweden because in the intermission we had 7 points and I have never proposed a match to tie, always to win "

