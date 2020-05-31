Juan Carlos Osorio blamed the Mexican players for not reaching the fifth game in the 2018 World Cup

Share it:

Héctor Herrera trying to stop Neymar in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia (Photo: Reuters)

If there is a good memory that the Mexican fans keep with the passing of Juan Carlos Osorio in the technical direction of the National soccer team (2015-2018), it was the victory against Germany in the first game of Russia World Cup 2018.

However, the prompt and easy elimination of the tricolor by Brazil in the round of 16, as well as the constant line-up changes made by the Colombian strategist during the qualifying rounds and tournaments, they caused countless criticism of his work, both amateurs and analysts.

Two years after his departure from El Tri, Osorio blamed the Mexican players for not having met the objective: get to the fifth game. This was stated this Saturday in a remote interview with ESPN.

When we faced Brazil (in the World Cup) I gathered all my players and asked them if we were ready to play against Brazil and the answer was silence. I replied: ‘I am prepared because I have been working for 30 years to play against the best

For Osorio, Carlos Vela is one of the best dribble footballers today (Photo: Reuters)

And it is that Osorio assured that it's the players who make the difference and compared the talent of the members of the "canarinha" with those of the Mexican team, highlighting only Carlos candle (LAFC), Hirving Lozano (Napoli) and Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

When Mexico played against Brazil I knew that all Brazilians played in the best leagues in the world, that's why I don't talk to them. With the group of players we had very good, Carlos Vela, Héctor Herrera and Hirving Lozano, we needed other players like the ones Brazil had in the lead: William, Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesús, similar in Mexico, only one, Carlos Vela

At the end of the meeting Brazil won 2-0 to the Aztec team, with goals from Neymar and Firmino.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago the same medium asked him if would go back to Mexico if offered, to which he responded with a resounding not.

For now I would say no to the Mexican team, but I would repeat the experience. I do not know if I would return because after the World Cup the only fundamental reason why we declined, we did not want to continue and we told Santiago Baños, Guillermo Cantú and Decio de Maria, since we thought it was time to go look for the challenge of Colombia

After his time in Mexico and Paraguay, Osorio returned to Colombia to head Atlético Nacional de Medellín (Photo: Reuters)

On the other hand, the current technician of the Atlético de Medellín consider that in football players who dare to dribble are neededjust as they do Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Willian (Chelsea), or the Mexicans Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela.

Furthermore, he ruled that Today's coaches believe that footballers learn only by listening and that they no longer work in practice and repetition that will allow them to hone their technique and skills.

The technicians believe that the player learns by listening and it is not like that, the player learns by practicing, making mistakes and now there are few coaches in the world who work on it so that footballers can dribble

Juan Carlos Osorio's career on the bench stood out in front of the Atlético Nacional de Medellín, together with which he added several titles such as the Super League, the Colombia Cup, the Apertura tournament and the Completion Cup.

By May 2015, he signed with the Sao Paulo for two seasons, but his project was truncated because he accepted the proposal of the Mexican Football Federation to take charge of the Tricolor. After the World Cup in Russia, he accepted the proposal of the selection of Paraguay, but it came out after a few months and in the midst of controversy. Today he is back in his native country with the club that raised him.

